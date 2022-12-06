Space Craft Announces Development Of Two New Multifamily Apartments In Charlotte

1/19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Space Craft, the team behind The Joinery, Charlotte’s first “trail and transit-focused” development, announces the development of two more thoughtfully-designed, boutique apartment buildings coming to the NoDa and Belmont neighborhoods in Spring 2023.

Led by Harrison Tucker, CEO, Space Craft is creating a network of mixed-use buildings to collectively make the Mill District walkable, convenient and vibrant with urban life for a diverse set of residents and neighbors.

Millhouse, located at 1115 Seigle Avenue, includes 28 units, most of which are light-filled two and three-bedroom apartments. Millhouse is rooted in the quiet and tree-lined Belmont neighborhood, with three distinct and contextual facades that benefited from tremendous community input through the rezoning process. Its name and architectural profile pay homage to Charlotte’s heritage millhouses, while its interiors are elevated, sleek and modern. It’s designed with Charlotte’s young professionals and families in mind.

Inkwell, located at 724 E 36th Street, includes 65 units and three retail storefronts inspired by the neighborhood’s artistic history. In the heart of NoDa, residents will enjoy sophisticated spaces and the penthouse units will provide remarkable city views. Street-level retail, including an affordable retail storefront requested by the community, weaves Inkwell into the cultural fabric of the neighborhood.

Building on the ethos of The Joinery, Space Craft has built these apartments with sustainability in mind. Both developments are rooftop solar ready and offer building-wide composting. In addition to resident parking, both projects offer proximity to the Blue Line light rail, Cross Charlotte Trail and convenient retail destinations.

“Charlotte is a fast-growing and popular place to live and our goal is to create distinctive living spaces for those who want to be part of vibrant, walkable communities,” said Harrison Tucker, Space Craft CEO and Co-Founder. “We want to attract passionate forward-thinking residents who share our values and care about sustainable and responsible urban growth.”

Further details and opening dates to come. For more information about Space Craft, visit spacecraft.city.