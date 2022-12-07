AM Dense Fog, But Warmer Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Drizzle continues through the evening. Cloudy & foggy overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday: AM dense fog. Isolated showers. Highs near 70!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Mainly dry day – possibly an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s. ** Watching this forecast day for possible Cold Air Damming.

Friday: Cold front day. Mostly cloudy. Scattered to numerous showers. Highs near 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry! Highs near 60.

Tropics:

– I know, I know. It is not hurricane season anymore, but that doesn’t mean storms cannot form. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic. As of Tuesday, they are giving this a medium 50% chance of tropical formation. IF a Tropical Storm did form, it will be very short lived.

Note: There have been ten named storms form in the Atlantic in December since 1950.

Kaitlin