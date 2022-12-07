Couple Gets Married at Grocery Store

CASA GRANDE, AZ – Wedding in aisle eight! Two senior citizens in Arizona met at a grocery store and ended up getting engaged and married there too.

Brenda was looking for Miracle Whip, when Dennis Delgado whipped up a conversation.

The two got engaged eight months after they met, in the same spot where they met.

Then, they got married there last month.

They say the store’s staff went above and beyond for their special day, even getting them custom floral arrangements that included the condiment that brought them together.