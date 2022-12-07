Edge On The Clock: Google Reveals Its Most Searched Word In 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. The honor recognizes his unwavering leadership during the Russian invasion. The magazine also named the “spirit of Ukraine,” pointing to the country’s resilience. Time says Zelensky has proven that “courage can be as contagious as fear.”

Plus, married at the market. Brenda and Dennis Delgado met at a grocery store in Arizona and ended up getting engaged and then married there, too. Brenda was looking for Miracle Whip, when Dennis whipped up a conversation with her.

Google has published its Year in Search list for 2022, which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year. The number one trending search globally was “wordle,” the wildly popular word-guessing game now owned by The New York Times. Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes category, and “Ukraine” in the news category.

