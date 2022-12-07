Justice Rally For Shanquella Robinson To Be Held Saturday In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds are expected to rally this weekend to demand justice for Shanquella Robinson.

The Charlotte woman died in Cabo while on a Mexican vacation with friends in October.

The family continues to demand justice, but so far no arrests have been made.

The community is invited to a rally Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte.

Organizers say they want to make sure people don’t forget about the case.