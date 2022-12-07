Residents Of Historic Concord Hosts 2022 Holiday Tour Of Homes In Historic Concord

CONCORD, NC (News Release) – The Residents of Historic Concord will host its “Holiday Tour of Homes” taking place in Historic Concord and features exclusive tours of ten historic homes, two churches, and a business decked to the halls for the Christmas season!

The tour begins in Historic Concord on Saturday, December 10 from 4 – 8 PM and continues Sunday, December 11 from 1 – 7 PM and requires a ticket to enter any of the participating homes, churches, and businesses.

Participants have two ways to enjoy the tour: Priority Access & General Admission. Priority Access tickets sold for $30 and purchased by December 7th provide access to all participating properties, on both days, and a “fast pass” when queuing at a house. General Admission tickets sold for $35 after December 7th provide access to all participating properties, on both days of the tour. All ticket holders will enjoy the complimentary trolley service shuttling to all areas of the tour.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning October 1st online at http://residentsofhistoricconcord.org/ or in-person at the following locations: Union Street Market (10 Union St. N), Historic Cabarrus Association (65 Union St. S), and MacTabby Cat Cafe (25 Market St. SW) in Concord or at Simply Pleasant Boutique (1459 N Main St) in Mt.Pleasant, NC. Online orders can pick-up tickets at these locations, at Art Walk-Downtown Concord Booth on December 10th or at Will-Call at Cabarrus Center (Flywheel) (57 Union St S) during the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Will-Call during the event. Acceptable forms of payment include cash, check, or credit card.

An always-supporting local business, Budget Blinds, is the Presenting Sponsor for the tour. Karl Strohminger, COO, says the tour is, “Combining three of our favorite things; our company, Historic Concord, and Christmas!!! A match made in Heaven.” Rose Strohminger is not only excited to be a sponsor but to also open their North Union Street house for the tour!

The tour is a collaborative effort between homeowners, business owners, and churches with a single goal of celebrating the Concord community’s history with its citizens, visitors, and history buffs alike.