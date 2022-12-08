Another Foggy Start, Rain Thursday Evening

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am

Cloudy and mild Thursday

Rain returns late

Cooler Friday w/ evening showers

Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon

Dry to start the week

The next big weather maker arrives Wednesday Discussion:

The fog is thick, and with the street lights, it can be disorienting for that morning drive. A boundary has slid south of the area, and fog will gradually lift as a northeast breeze picks up. Highs will reach the mid-60s today with another wave of rain arriving this evening. Cooler for Friday with afternoon scattered showers. A stalled boundary will shift south, but a pesky wedge will keep the clouds locked in through Saturday. Another boundary will arrive early Sunday bringing light showers. Drier weather finally arrives early next week with temps remaining cool in the mid-50s.