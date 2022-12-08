Police: Second Arrest Made in Rocky River High Student’s Death

(UPDATE: 12/08/22):

Police have arrested a second juvenile in connection to the death of Nahzir Taylor. CMPD says the 16-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. The teen has been charged with murder and is the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

___________________________________________

(December 2, 2022)

CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died.

Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the below statement regarding Taylor’s passing.

“We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time.”

Police say they are working to get the charges against the juvenile suspect upgraded to first degree murder. No other details have been released at this time.

Read below for full details on the shooting.

Original Story (Posted December 1st):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.

#BREAKING – @CMPD saying a 17-yr-old is in stable condition after being shot on Lanza Drive, off Robinson Church Road in East Charlotte. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/iPKOfAnksf — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) November 30, 2022

Taylor was transported to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. A family member told WCCB he is still in the hospital and is in critical condition.

CMS says extra police patrols will be on hand at Rocky River High School following this incident. Grief counselors will be available at the school for students and staff.

The juvenile suspect is charged with attempted first degree murder and other charges.