Cool and Cloudy Weekend, but Not a Total Washout

AM Headlines:

Patchy Mountain Fog

Scattered Showers, Mild Temps

Dry for Saturday

Scattered showers return on Sunday

Brief opening for sunshine early next week

Keeping an eye on midweek, plus a colder outlook Discussion:

For once we’re not seeing widespread fog, but patchy mountain fog will still be possible this morning. Stalled boundary to our south and high pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the clouds locked in today. Scattered showers with highs reaching the mid-50s. We get a chance to dry out briefly Saturday with temps in the low 50s. Rain returns Saturday night with a chance of rain through much of Sunday. Good news though. We’re on track to see some sunshine Monday into Tuesday. But, this will be short-lived with more rain and even a couple of storms possible by mid-week. Much colder temps to follow.