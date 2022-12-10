After Decades Without A Library, A New Joint Library And Town Hall Building Opens In Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A new joint library and town hall in Pineville is now officially open this weekend.

The facility held a big grand opening celebration Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The new building is in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library.

It is a big deal for Pineville. The town has not had a library since the mid-1980s.

“Pineville has not had a library for many, many, many years,” says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Chief Marketing Officer, Krystel Green. “So we’re excited to be back in the heart of the community and offer all of the collections and programs and materials and resources that people need. I think it’s really important for libraries to be in the community, so folks can have an opportunity to learn about anything that they would like to.“

The new town hall portion of the building also marks the first permanent council chambers for Pineville.