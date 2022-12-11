Statues Unveiled Honoring Fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – The community is coming together to honor a fallen officer, two years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Mount Holly Police unveiled two statues honoring Officer Tyler Herndon at a Memorial Plaza outside the Police Department on Sunday.

Herndon was shot and killed while responding to a breaking and entering call on December 11, 2020.

The Mount Holly Police Chief says the pain is still there two years later.

“As all the other officers, I’m very close to our officers. Tyler was just a great young man. It seems like, you know, a life just ended way to early, him serving the citizens of Mount Holly and just ended way too soon,” said Chief Brian Reagan.

Earlier this year, Joshua Funk pled guilty to killing Officer Herndon.

He’ll spend life in prison without parole.