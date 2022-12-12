Another Sunny Day Ahead Of Midweek Storm System

Discussion:

An area of high pressure will move off the East Coast late Tuesday as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Rain increases midweek with around 1-3 inches of rain expected. Rain totals look to be highest north of I-85. For now, the severe weather risk is very low, but localized flooding is a possibility. The mountains could see a brief mix of freezing rain, but a mixed precipitation is not expected across the Piedmont. Below average temperatures build in this weekend and look to stick around through at least Christmas.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: Hovering near freezing. Around 33.

Tuesday: Another day of sunshine, but cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Wednesday: Increasing PM rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: AM widespread rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Notes:

– An Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather is in place across northern Louisiana and far western Texas on Tuesday. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes are all possible in this area.

– Cold air will likely dominate the second half of the month. A major pattern change will bring colder air to the Carolinas beginning this weekend. This cold pattern will likely stick around through Christmas.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin