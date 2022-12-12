The Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak Tuesday into Wednesday. Under ideal conditions, it is possible to see up to 80 meteors per hour. For most of us, there is too much light pollution and moonlight to see a spectacular show.

For the Carolinas: Our best time to see the Geminid meteor shower will be Tuesday morning due to increasing clouds on Wednesday. The Moon will be nearly 70% full and there will be some clouds so do not count on much of a show.

If you are not able to look up early Tuesday, do not worry. The meteor shower will last until December 24th.