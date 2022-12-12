UPDATE: Missing Davidson College Student Found Safe

UPDATE: Aedan Somers has been found safe according to a Facebook post by Davidson College. No other information was released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Davidson College student is missing. Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening. He is a member of the class of 2o23. He is a former member of the wrestling team, 5’8” tall and 149 pounds with short, dark hair.

If you have any information about where Aedan is or any information that might help, please contact Davidson College Campus Police at 704-894-2178. Campus Police are working with local and state authorities to make sure the information about Aedan is distributed widely.