American Red Cross Calls For December Blood Donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– ‘Tis the season for giving and this year why not give the gift of life. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the country needs blood.

The need is even greater during November and December as people are distracted with the holidays.

This year the American Red Cross encourages you to start a new holiday tradition by donating blood.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed in order to stock enough blood for patients who need it through the end of the year.

To donate download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit http://redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. A blood donor card, drivers license or two other forms of identification are required at check in.