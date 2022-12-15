Monroe, NC Business Gives Back With Bicycle Giveaway

MONROE, N.C. — Nothing makes a child happier on Christmas morning quite like waking up and finding a brand new bicycle under the tree. A local business is fulfilling that Christmas wish for more than 100 kids this year.

The owners of United Mobile Auctions in Monroe came up with the idea four years ago to collect bikes for kids for families who can’t afford one. They’ve been overwhelmed with the support they’ve gotten over the years, which continues to grow.

“Totally surprised about how many bikes we’ve come up with, ” said Ben Himsel, owner of United Mobile Auctions. “All our local dealers, our North and South Carolina dealers and members of the community, they really stepped up and helped us raise these bikes. And yeah, very surprised.”

United Mobile Auctions partners with Hometown Heroes to distribute the bikes. They plan to continue this holiday tradition for many years to come.