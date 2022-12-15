Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle.

Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Dashawn Dean of Kannapolis. Police say this is an active investigation and they are working to identify a suspect.

