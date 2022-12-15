Sewage Spill In Lake Norman Results In Swimming Advisory

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director issued a ‘swimming advisory’ for a portion of Lake Norman in Denver, NC. The advisory is in response to a leak of raw sewage into an unnamed cove on Lake Norman at 8287 Deep Water Lane.

The advisory went into effect at 7:30pm Thursday, December 15. Health officials say the flow of raw sewage has stopped and the testing process has begun.

As a precaution, the Health Director is warning all residents and boaters that the area may be contaminated with fecal coliform. Lake users are advised not to swim or use this portion of the water for recreation. ‘No Swimming’ advisory signs will be posted.