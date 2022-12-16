Chilly & Sunny Weekend

Discussion:

A quiet weather pattern is in place through the weekend in wake of a cold front. A weak disturbance will move south of the region on Tuesday, but measurable rain is not expected over the next 5 days. Our next weather system is a strong arctic blast that settles in late next week. With cold air likely in place, we will now need to watch for moisture trends.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows hover near freezing – likely below it north of Charlotte.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-15 G: 25.

Sunday: AM lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Late next week & weekend: We are watching a favorable pattern for wintry weather late next week into the weekend. We know the cold air will be in place, but will the moisture? For now, we watch trends.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Kaitlin