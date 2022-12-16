Community Matters Cafe Celebrates The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Community Matters cafe is celebrating the holidays with Christmas at the Cafe Saturday, December 17th.

The event will feature a gingerbread house competition among local bakers. There will also be live music, food, and more holiday activities. This is a free event.

The cafe is a partnership with the Charlotte Rescue Mission. They foster a community for people who have graduated from the mission’s programs to learn job skills and customer service.

The goal is to get people back into the workforce and set them up for success.

Saturday’s event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.