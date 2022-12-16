Overnight Cold Weather Shelter Opens In Gastonia

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia and Gaston County have partnered to open a cold weather shelter on Friday.

The shelter is located at the Salvation Army facility at 107 S. Broad Street in Gastonia. The hours run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting December 16th.

It is open to those who have nowhere else to go to avoid the overnight cold and will continue to operate on nights below freezing temperatures.

“This is one piece of the work we are doing to help improve the lives of those in our community who have found themselves without a home,” said Homelessness Prevention Committee Chair Dr. Gregory Grier. “Each of these people are valued and are not just numbers or statistics to us.“

It is estimated that in 2022, there have been 497 unhoused persons living in Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties combined. In previous years, the three counties have been in the low 300s.