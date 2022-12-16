Urologist Ranked Most Stressful Job Of 2022; Where Does Your Job Rank?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Many American jobs are taxing, some more than others. That could play a factor in everyday life.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network just released a list of the most stressful jobs in the country.

The “Mental Health America’s Mind the Workplace 20-22 report” says most people will spend at least 1/3 of their lives at work and 80% of those polled say work-related tensions play a factor with personal relationships.

These are the top 10 most stressful jobs, according to that report urologists have the most stressful job followed by film and video editors. Other stressful jobs listed are anesthesiologist assistants, judges and magistrates, nurses, and retail workers.

The list ranked 873 jobs in total. The rankings note the importance of accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations in each role.