Holiday Travel Tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Traveling during the holidays can be stressful! When things go wrong it’s hard to keep up that holiday cheer. Do yourself a favor this year and make traveling a breeze. Check out these tips to ensure you have a smooth holiday flight.

Tip 1: Book a direct flight

Flights can get crazy at this time of the year, the last thing you want to do is to get stuck with a layover in a random city. A direct flight will minimize complications, and ensure that you make it to your destination without any risks.

Tip 2: Use a Checklist

Using a checklist can help you to minimize leaving behind important items. Imagine leaving your phone charger or headphones before your flight, You’re either forced to buy them extremely overpriced at the airport or sit through a flight with no way to listen to music or watch a movie. Traveling for certain occasions can also call for bringing important clothing.

Prime example: I will be traveling for a wedding in January and I’m, TERRIFIED I will forget my bridesmaid dress! This will be number one on my checklist



Click here to access the ultimate Travel packing list.

Tip 3: In the words of Erika Badu: Pack light

If you can fit all of your belongings in a carry on you can avoid the loss of your luggage. You will also avoid fees, and save time when arriving at your destination.

Tip 4: Use a Geotag!

If you prefer to check your bag a great way to keep track of your luggage is to use a geotag. A geotag is a small locating device that allows you to keep track of your belongings and locate them if they’re ever lost. Popular Geotag brands are Apple air tag for iPhone users and Tile for both Android and IOS users. Check them out here:

Tile | Apple

Tip 5: Download movies from your favorite streaming apps before you go

Most planes have wifi these days, however, in case you’re on a plane that doesn’t, or you just prefer not to pay, downloading your shows to your laptop, phone or tablet will give you access to watch your favorite shows.

Tip 6: Know how to travel with gifts

Traveling with gifts is allowed on planes but it’s important to know how so you can avoid complications while going through TSA. It’s best not to wrap gifts before traveling. If your gifts are pulled aside by an agent they must unwrap them for inspection, this means all of your work is ruined!

If you are traveling with wrapped gifts put them in a checked bag. Wrapped gifts in a check bad are less likely to be searched and therefore less likely to be unwrapped.

Tip 7. Know what to do when you lose your Identification before a flight.

If you arrive at the airport and realize you’ve lost or forgotten your idea don’t panic, you can still fly without it. TSA agents will have to confirm your identity by asking questions such as your name, current address, and other personal information. You may also be subject to additional screening, That’s why it’s important to arrive early!

We’re only a few days away from Christmas and the airports will be busy! Taking these tips into consideration can ensure that your travels are easy to dispute the possible airport chaos. Wishing you safe travels and Happy Holidays!

Author: Dee Michel