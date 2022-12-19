Cool & Cloudy Ahead Of Arctic Blast

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM rain then possible snow showers in our southernmost counties. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows: 32.

Wednesday: Early AM isolated snow flurries possible in our southeastern most counties. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain coverage increases Wednesday PM – Thursday AM. PM wintry mix across the Mountains.

Thursday: AM rain as the arctic front inches closer. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: AM rain for the Piedmont. Rain & snow for the mountains. Mostly sunny skies build in as the arctic front pushes away. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Christmas Eve: AM lows in the mid teens! Sunny and COLD! The arctic air arrives and highs struggle to get above freezing for a high temperature.

Christmas Day: AM lows in the mid teens again. This is an actual air temperature! Highs in the mid 30s.

Notes:

– This Christmas Eve will likely be the coldest since 1989 where our high was 33. If we only make it to 32 degrees, this will be the coldest Christmas Eve 1945.

– Our coldest Christmas Day high temperature on record was 22 degrees. This occurred in 1983.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin