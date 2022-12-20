Rounds Of Rain Ahead Of Frigid Temperatures

Headlines:

– Brief sleet/snow showers continue this evening south of I-85

– Arctic air coming, but a white Christmas is not happening

– Rain increases in coverage Wednesday PM through Friday morning

– Dangerously cold temperatures arrive Christmas Eve morning Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Brief rain/sleet/snow mix south of I-85. Lows: 32.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated PM showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain coverage increases Wednesday PM – Thursday AM. PM wintry mix across the Mountains.

Thursday: Rain mainly through the first half of the day as the arctic front inches closer. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain/freezing rain mix for the mountains.

Friday: AM rain for the Piedmont. Mainly snow for the mountains. Mostly sunny skies build in as the arctic front pushes away. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy – especially across the High Country.

Christmas Eve: AM lows in the mid teens! With a breeze it could feel like the single digits in the Piedmont. Below zero wind chills likely in the Mountains with an actual low temperature of 1 degree.

– Sunny and COLD! The arctic air arrives and highs struggle to get above freezing for a high temperature. Forecast high is 31 degrees in the Piedmont and 15 degrees in the High Country.

Christmas Day: AM lows in the mid teens again. This is an actual air temperature! Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Notes:

– This Christmas Eve will likely be the coldest since 1989 where our high was 33. If we only make it to 31 degrees, this will be the coldest Christmas Eve 1945. I am forecasting 31 as of Tuesday afternoon.

– Our coldest Christmas Day high temperature on record was 22 degrees. This occurred in 1983. So we will not break a low high temperatures record, but it will be extremely cold.

– This Saturday will likely be the coldest home game for the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Detroit Lions.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin