North Carolina Ranked 18th in Worst Drivers

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The busy holiday travel season is well underway and according to a one recent study from Quote Wizard, North Carolina is ranked 18th when it comes to worst drivers in the nation, 1st being the worst and 50th being the best.

Quote Wizard looked at over 10 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best. Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality.

Those factors include accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s, and citations.

The top five worst states are Utah, California, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio while the five best states are Connecticut, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware and Arkansas.

As for other results of this study, states with a high number of DUI’s also ranked high for other dangerous driving behaviors like speeding and accidents.

We also learned that eastern states are generally better drivers than western states.