Rounds Of Rain Ahead Of Arctic Air

Alerts:

– Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the High Country from 7 PM Wednesday – 1 PM Thursday.

– Wind Chill Watch in effect for the High Country from 6 AM Friday until 1 PM Saturday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.

Piedmont Timeline:

OVERNIGHT / AM:

– Rain increases this evening with coverage and intensity increasing Thursday morning

THURSDAY AM:

– Pockets of heavy rain in the piedmont overnight into Thursday morning

THURS. PM / FRIDAY AM:

– Another round of scattered showers return very early Friday morning

FRIDAY AM:

– Frigid air spills across the Piedmont through the first half of Friday

High Country Timeline:

OVERNIGHT/ AM:

– Rain / freezing rain overnight into Thursday morning across the High Country

THURSDAY PM / FRIDAY AM:

– Second round of moisture will fall as snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning

THURSDAY PM:

– Frigid air spills in the High Country Thursday night

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing rain in the Piedmont and rain/freezing rain in the Mountains.

Thursday: Patchy fog. Numerous AM showers with rain heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s with a cloudy and mainly dry midday. Scattered showers roll back into the region overnight into early Friday. Thursday night’s lows will be in the mid 20s in the Piedmont, but just 4 degrees in the Mountains. This is due to the arctic air already spilling into the High Country.

Friday: Windy, frigid with AM snow in the Mountains. High: 10. Low -4.

For the Piedmont, a few showers possible in the morning, but clearing through the day. Our high will be in the morning with temperatures quickly falling through the day.

Christmas Eve: AM wind chills as low as 30 below zero in the Mountains.

AM wind chills in the Piedmont could drop as low as -2 with an actual air temperature of 14. Highs only top out at 30 degrees.

Christmas Day: Sunny and cold. High: 35.

Wind Chill Criteria For Our Area:

– Wind Chill Advisory: – 5 for the Mountains and 0 for the Piedmont

– Wind Chill Warning: -20 for the Mountains and -15 for the Piedmont

Notes:

– Essex Montana reported a wind chill of -70°F late Tuesday evening

– If we only see a high of 30 degrees on Christmas eve, this will be the coldest Christmas Eve as far as records date back which is 1945.

– Our coldest Christmas Day high temperature on record was 22 degrees. This occurred in 1983. So we will not break a low high temperatures record, but it will be extremely cold.

– This Saturday will come very close to the coldest home game for the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Detroit Lions. The coldest ever home game was against the Saints on 1/3/2010. The high that day was 30 degrees. I am forecasting 30 degrees for this Saturday, but wind chills will be much lower.

I know this is a ton of information. Let me know if you have any questions. Have a great evening!

Kaitlin