Father Charged After Six-Year-Old Overdoses

MONROE, N.C. – A Union County father is facing charges after his six-year-old son overdosed on potentially lethal drugs.

Paramedics were called to a tattoo shop to respond to the overdose. Deputies started with CPR before giving the child Naloxone, or Narcan.

The child was taken to a local hospital where a drug screen revealed the boy had been exposed to, and ingested, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Over the next several days the boy continued to receive critical medical care, and has since recovered.

37-year-old Kevin Gordon is now facing charges for felony child abuse and and obstruction, among other charges.

Gordon received a $5,000 bond and is now out of jail.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey saying, “The job of any parent is to protect their children and to ensure they are cared for in a safe environment. The failure to do that by the child’s father in this case along with the presence of deadly narcotics in this child’s environment nearly led to the six-year-old victim losing his life. I am thankful that deputies, paramedics, and hospital staff were able to provide critical medical care quickly that ultimately saved this child’s

life”.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the main office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.