K-9 Drug Bust in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets.

On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.

During that stop, a K-9 assigned to the SEG unit alerted to the scent of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search found approximately 4.26 pounds of marijuana, one gram of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $2,000.

The driver, 34-year-old Shoua Vang Her of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell / Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle for Purposes of Selling or Delivering Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Brown saying, “Nice work by our SEG Unit and K-9 Thor. Our K-9 programs are a great asset to our deputies working to keep you safe around our county and in our schools”.

Her received a bond of $100,000 and is expected in Catawba County District Court today.