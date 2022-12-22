Temperatures Fall Quickly Early Friday Morning

A powerful winter storm will send dangerously cold temperatures to the Carolinas. The frigid air will quickly spill into the region Friday morning with gusty winds and subzero wind chills.



FORECAST KEY POINTS:

Mountain:

– Rain showers transitions to snow late this evening – overnight

– Snow continues through early Friday morning

– Temperatures plummet overnight going from 34 to 0 between 2 am – 8 am

– Wind increases overnight with gusts up to 55 mph by Friday morning

– The coldest temperatures arrive around midnight Saturday morning. Actual temperature of -5 with wind chills around -30.

Piedmont:

– Overnight widely scattered rain showers

– Our high temperature on Friday will occur in the morning with temperatures falling quickly through the day

– Temperatures fall from 45 degrees around 5 am to 25 degrees by 11 am

– Wind increases overnight with wind gusts up to 40 mph

– The coldest temperatures arrive early Saturday morning with a low of 10 and wind chills as low as -5.