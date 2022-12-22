Whitney Houston Biopic Premieres In Theaters Tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” opens at the box office tomorrow. The film is executive produced by Houston’s longtime mentor, Clive Davis. The movie also has the support of the Houston family. Naomi Ackie is the actress portraying Houston through her rise in the music industry. The film which also stars Stanley Tucci as the Clive Davis. Ackie says she spent a lot of time preparing for the movie from working on the singer’s mannerisms to the changes in her speaking voice over the years. Ackie even provides some of the vocals in the movie, but fans will hear Houston for the most part. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” hits theaters tomorrow.