CATS Announces Christmas and New Year’s Day Service Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the holiday office schedule and service impacts for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Schedule:

Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-27.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.

On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

On Monday, Dec. 26, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.

New Year’s Day Schedule:

Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Jan. 1-2, 2023.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433). Download the CATS-Pass app to plan your trip, purchase your pass and track your ride in real-time.