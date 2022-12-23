FBI Releases New Photos Of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FBI released two new photos on Friday of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. In a tweet, the agency wrote, “Earlier this week we told you Madalina loves horses. You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach. And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne.” It is a push to keep the missing girl in mind, one day before Christmas Eve.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari remains in the Mecklenburg County jail. So does her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter. Both are held on a felony charge of failure to report Madalina missing.

Palmiter’s Facebook page mysteriously updated Friday afternoon with a new profile picture, and a wipe of other information. On Diana’s Facebook page, Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal says this of some of the posts: “She (Diana) has a lot of videos in which she’s rambling in Russian, English and Romanian, about violence, about self knowledge,” says Pascal.

Cojocari participated in an Eastern European weight loss TV show in 2014. On the show, she shows off her engagement ring. And here, a brief glimpse of her with a young child, presumably, Madalina. Pascal says part of the TV show was filmed before Palmiter proposed to Cojocari. She says, “They didn’t know each other before the engagement. So all of this was abrupt and sudden. You meet a guy online, he’s like 40 years older than you, he comes to Moldova, you suddenly get engaged.”

Palmiter’s family released a handwritten letter Thursday, asking for continued support finding Madalina. Diana’s sister and mother still have not saying anything. Pascal says, “Her family has the knowledge the power the connections to really get involved in this.”

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter will be in court next Wednesday, December 28th, for a bond hearing. If Diana posts bond, she will have to wear an electronic monitor.