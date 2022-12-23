NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.

“This winter weather front has brought damaging winds and frigid temperatures to our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I appreciate the hard work of Utility workers to restore power. Emergency management officials are working to open warming centers in some impacted areas.”

To help ensure you are ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure any electric generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to monitor changing weather conditions.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, first-aid kit, enough canned/dry food and water for three to seven days and pet travel bag or carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Ensure your pet has a well-fitting collar.

Bring pets inside when temperatures drop below freezing.

Move livestock and other animals to a sheltered location with food and water.

If you must travel during bad weather, Governor Cooper and emergency officials remind motorists to leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and, if driving on snow- or ice-covered roadways, reduce your speed. If conditions worsen, pull off the highway and remain in your vehicle. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter. For more information on how to prepare for winter storms and other hazards that affect North Carolina, visit www.readync.gov.