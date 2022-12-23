New CDC Data Shows Flu Cases Declining But Remain High

ATLANTA, GA — The Centers for Disease Control continues to track a slow decline in flu cases across the United States. Flu activity remains high, but the number of infections and hospitalizations has gone down for the second week in a row.

The CDC released its updated flu activity map on Friday. It continues to show a HIGH level of spread in North Carolina and VERY HIGH level in South Carolina.

The new CDC data shows roughly 21,000 new hospitalizations last week. That’s down for a high of more than 26,000 just two week earlier.

Health officials warn there could be a setback due to Christmas holiday gathers and travel. The CDC estimates at least 18 Million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths from flu this season.