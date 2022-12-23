New CDC Data Shows Flu Cases Declining But Remain High

Bryan Overstreet,

ATLANTA, GA — The Centers for Disease Control continues to track a slow decline in flu cases across the United States.  Flu activity remains high, but the number of infections and hospitalizations has gone down for the second week in a row.

The CDC released its updated flu activity map on Friday.  It continues to show a HIGH level of spread in North Carolina and VERY HIGH level in South Carolina.

Cdc Flu Map

The new CDC data shows roughly 21,000 new hospitalizations last week.  That’s down for a high of more than 26,000 just two week earlier.

Health officials warn there could be a setback due to Christmas holiday gathers and travel.  The CDC estimates at least 18 Million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths from flu this season.