Health Officials Concerned Over Strep Cases Amid Antibiotic Shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Another viral infection has health officials worried. They’ve noticed as rise in strep cases at the very same time Covid-19, Flu, and RSV cases are surging. The CDC is looking into an increasing trend of strep cases in children.

So far in the UK, there have been 94 deaths from complications of strep. 24 of those victims were children. However, there is some good news. Scientists believe a vaccine may be on the horizon. They have made a breakthrough discovery learning how the body fights bacteria.

The infection is easily treated with Amoxicillin. But right now there is a nationwide shortage of the antibiotic. The FDA placed the drug on its shortage list last month. The shortage only effects the liquid form of the medicine.