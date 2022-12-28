Back to Average, Even Warmer to Close out 2022

AM Headlines:

Chilly Start w/ Clear Skies

Seasonable Highs Return Today

Near 60 by Friday

Cold Front Brings Rain to the Region New Years’s Eve

Dry and Warm to start the New Year

More rain by early next week Discussion:

Clear skies this morning leading to a very chilly start across the region. Temps are in the 20s area-wide. High pressure will keep skies cloud-free with temps warming back to near average for the first time since Mid-December w/ temps climbing into the low to mid-50s. Dry and mild through the end of the week with temps approaching 60 by Friday. A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes region will drive a cold front through the region late Friday through Saturday. Rain will begin to wrap up Saturday night. Breezy across the mountains on New Year’s Day, but warmer temps and sunshine return across the rest of the region. Highs will reach the mid-60s on January 1 with above-average temps through the start of the week. Another low-pressure system to our north will drive a cold front and more rain Tuesday into Wednesday.