Fire Damages Home In Mooresville

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out on Pink Orchard Drive around 3:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they say they saw heavy flames and a second alarm was generated.

Investigators have not said what started the fire but said there were no injuries.

There is extensive damage on the first and second floors of the home and in the attic space.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCB Charlotte for updates.