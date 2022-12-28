Arrests Made in Northeast Charlotte Homicide

(UPDATE 12/28/22):

Police have two people in custody in connection to a homicide investigation that happened on Katherine Kiker Road on Dec 14th. On Thursday, police say Josiah Evans-Bailey turned himself into authorities.

On December 14th, officers arrested Jeremiah Cunningham after police found him at Atrium Health University.

Cunningham and Bailey have both been charged with murder.

Authorities identified the victim in the case as 20-year-old David Manning.

(ORIGINAL STORY 12/14/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Detectives are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Dalphin Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road.

The call came out just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. WCCB has a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.