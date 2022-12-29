Death Investigation on West Summit Avenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Thursday morning in South End.

According to police, they responded to a check the welfare call on W. Summit Avenue. The call came in just after 11 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unresponsive adult woman near the train tracks. Medic pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear how the woman died. Several trains were delayed while police worked the scene.

