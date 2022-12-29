Homicide Investigation: Man Found with Multiple Gunshots on Side of the Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation near the 3100 block of Jeff Adams Drive in the Metro Division.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 shortly after 3 a.m., Metro Division officers responded to 3100 block of Jeff Adams Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medic responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Right now, there’s no word on a suspect or motive. Police do not believe the shooting occurred where the victim was located.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Lyon is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.