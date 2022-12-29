Sunny 60s Thursday, But Rain and Storms for NYE

AM Headlines:

Clear and Cold Start

Sunny and Mild w/ Temps Back in the 60s

Clouds Fill in Friday

Scattered Showers/Storms NYE

Warm Start to 2023 Discussion:

Clear and cold start this morning with temps in the 20s areawide. Highs will soar 30+ degrees this afternoon with temps reaching the low 60s today. Clouds fill in tomorrow as moisture returns to the region. Temps won’t be quite as warm as today, but will remain mild with highs in the 50s. Cold front will pass throug the region NYE. A stray shower possible Friday with showers and a few storms through Saturday. The front will be moving quickly, though with rain clearing the region for most before the ball drops at 12am. Clouds will clear through Sunday with temps warming to the mid 60s. Warmer temps stretch through the start of 2023 with more rain and storms setting up by Tuesday and Wednesday.