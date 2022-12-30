Police Identify Driver Involved in Police Chase In West Charlotte

(UPDATE: 12/30/22):

Police have released the name of the driver that was killed after a chase Tuesday morning. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., CMPD said officers were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle that was associated with an armed robbery the previous day. Officers say they attempted a stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle that was pursued by officers was reported stolen.

(ORIGINAL STORY: 12/27/22)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says one person is dead after a police chase following a car wanted in an armed robbery the previous day.

According to CMPD, on Tuesday afternoon, someone reported an armed robbery. The reporting person says that a suspect pointed a gun at them and stole their car.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the car was spotted on South Boulevard near Clanton Road, and police were alerted about the car. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over.

Police say that they chose to chase the car since the armed robbery was considered a crime dangerous to life. Officials say that the chase lasted between 10 to 12 minutes until stop sticks were put down on West Boulevard.

The stolen car hit the stop sticks and crashed into a tree near West Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. Both the driver and passenger of the car were pinned.

The driver of the vehicle later died on scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.