Concord Firefighters Rescue Pets From House Fire

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department says that the home was unoccupied except for the pets.

Firefighters arrived at a fire on Central Drive NW around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. A fire in the attic was put out less than 10 minutes after firefighters responded.

They safely located and removed three cats and three dogs from the home. The American Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.

Concord Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.