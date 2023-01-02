Foggy Start, But Warm Through Midweek

Headlines:

– Patchy fog Tuesday morning

– Two rounds of rain – Tuesday PM into Wednesday

– Isolated strong storms are possible through the first half of the day Wednesday

– Drier and cooler air dominates the end of the week through the weekend

Discussion:

A cold front marches eastward increasing rain chances midweek. Isolated storms could be strong early Wednesday. Drier and cooler conditions build in through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Dense fog developing. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Patchy AM Fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Isolated showers during the day will increase in coverage in the evening.

Wednesday: First half of the day showers with isolated strong storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Friday: Sunny. Highs near 50.

Happy New Year! Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin