Isolated Strong Storms Possible Wednesday
The second round of rain will arrive Wednesday bringing the threat for isolated strong storms
Severe Weather Threat:
- Threat Level: Marginal (Level 1 of 5)
- Timing: Wednesday 8 am – 2 pm
- Impacts:
- Isolated flooding possible with 1 – 2” expected
- Damaging wind gusts
- Isolated tornadoes
Discussion:
A cold front marches eastward increasing rain chances beginning this evening. Isolated storms could be strong Wednesday morning and afternoon. Drier and cooler conditions build in through the end of the week into the weekend.
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy. Dense fog developing. Numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected this evening. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: AM fog. Morning and afternoon showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong to severe, but the overall risk is low (marginal). Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the primary threat. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Notes:
– Tornado Watches extends from Louisiana to Georgia as of 3 PM Tuesday
– Another Western Atmospheric River Event: Two more rounds of heavy rain for the West Coast. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible across California.
Have a wonderful week!
Kaitlin