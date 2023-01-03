Isolated Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

Severe Weather Threat:

A cold front marches eastward increasing rain chances beginning this evening. Isolated storms could be strong Wednesday morning and afternoon. Drier and cooler conditions build in through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Dense fog developing. Numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected this evening. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: AM fog. Morning and afternoon showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong to severe, but the overall risk is low (marginal). Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the primary threat. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.