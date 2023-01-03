Rain, A Few Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday through Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Cloudy and warm Tuesday

Showers and a few storms tonight

Low-End Severe Threat Wednesday 8 am – 2 pm 1-2″ of rainfall for Piedmont; 2-3″ for Mountains/Foothills Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible

Seasonable temps return by Friday

Dry through the start of the weekend Discussion:

Patchy dense fog setting up this morning with visibility in some areas down to less than 1/4 of a mile. The fog won’t be as widespread as yesterday, but it could still cause some slowdowns for the AM commute. Moisture will flood into the region today with dew points getting into the 60s ahead of a strong cold front. Temps will be near 70 across the region with winds out of the southwest. Showers pickup tonight with a few thunderstorms possible. Threat of severe weather will be limited, however it isn’t completely zero with damaging gusts and isolated tornadoes Wednesday. If we get breaks in the cloud cover Wednesday, we could have a higher severe threat for the eastern half of the region. Heavy rain is also a concern with multiple waves of showers and storms possible through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ possible for much of the area, but higher totals for the mountains/foothills are a bit concerning for localized flooding threats. A cold front will clear the area late Wednesday. Temps will cool into the 40s overnight with highs about 10 degrees above average Thursday. Dry and seasonable by Friday with temps in the low 50s during the day and into the 30s overnight. Rain chances will hold until the end of the weekend.