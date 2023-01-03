Your Dog Could Help You Stay On Track For Your New Year’s Resolution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s January 2nd and research shows that about one in four people will ditch their new years resolution this week.

Experts say if you want to keep your resolution, your pet might be able to help.

If you want to be more social, pets are a great way to meet other people. If moving more in 2023 is your goal, dogs can be great companions on a walk or run, and can even help hold you accountable.

Pets have also been shown to help reduce stress.

According to a Statista survey, about 50% of people vowed to exercise more and clean up their diet. Others wanted to save more money and spend more time with family and friends. Some resolved to spend less time on social media and reduce stress at work.