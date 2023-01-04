Drier & Cooler Air Builds In To Close Out The Week
Cooler temperatures move in Friday and stick around through the weekend
Discussion:
A cold front crossing the area this evening will bring in drier and cooler air. Temperatures on Thursday will still be above average with cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Sunny and beautiful. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: More clouds, but still nice. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Have a wonderful Wednesday evening!
Kaitlin