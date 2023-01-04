Drier & Cooler Air Builds In To Close Out The Week

Discussion:

A cold front crossing the area this evening will bring in drier and cooler air. Temperatures on Thursday will still be above average with cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and beautiful. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: More clouds, but still nice. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday evening!

Kaitlin