Cooler Air Arrives To Close Out The Week

Discussion:

What a beautiful day!! Thanks to a southwest wind we were able to climb into the mid 60s today. Cooler air builds in overnight with low temperatures dropping into the 30s. Highs are more seasonal tomorrow – in the mid 50s. Rain returns Sunday, but it does not look to be a washout.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Cooler daytime highs arrive with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Few snow showers in the Mountains with isolated showers for the Piedmont.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Highs near 50. Scattered showers.

Monday: Sunshine returns with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin